Gentex (GNTX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $34.87 on Wednesday. Gentex has a 12-month low of $19.48 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

GNTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Gentex from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Gentex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.19.

In other news, Director John A. Mulder sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total value of $287,800.00. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $55,984.50. Insiders sold 12,735 shares of company stock worth $376,335 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

