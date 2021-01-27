Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $480.81 Million

Analysts expect Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report sales of $480.81 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Gentex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $495.60 million and the lowest is $476.68 million. Gentex posted sales of $443.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Gentex will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gentex.

GNTX has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Gentex from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Gentex in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Gentex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.19.

In related news, Director John A. Mulder sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total transaction of $287,800.00. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $55,984.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,735 shares of company stock valued at $376,335. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 2.2% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 0.4% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 89,496 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 4.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,694 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 18,644 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,801 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GNTX traded down $1.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,234. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. Gentex has a twelve month low of $19.48 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

