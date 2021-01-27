Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.89.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on G. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Genpact from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Genpact from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Get Genpact alerts:

In related news, SVP Heather White sold 15,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $638,204.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Genpact by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Genpact during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Genpact by 163.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE G opened at $40.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Genpact has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $45.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.33 and its 200 day moving average is $39.84.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $935.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.78 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genpact will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.