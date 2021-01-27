GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company focused on developing and commercializing its proprietary eSensor(R) detection technology. The eSensor® XT-8 system is the second generation in GenMark Dx’s eSensor® platform, utilizing electrochemical detection technology to detect nucleic acids on a microarray. The XT-8 System enables multiplex detection of DNA and RNA targets. The Company has developed four diagnostic tests for use with its XT-8 System. Its Cystic Fibrosis Genotyping Test, which detects pre-conception risks of cystic fibrosis, and its Warfarin Sensitivity Test, which determines an individual’s ability to metabolize the oral anticoagulant warfarin, have received FDA clearance. It has also developed a Respiratory Viral Panel Test, which detects the presence of major respiratory viruses, and a Thrombosis Risk Test, which detects an individual’s increased risk of blood clots. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is based in Pasadena, California. “

Get GenMark Diagnostics alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. GenMark Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.80.

GNMK opened at $14.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.34 and a beta of 3.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.65 and its 200 day moving average is $14.26. GenMark Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $20.88.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a negative return on equity of 39.36%. The business had revenue of $42.65 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that GenMark Diagnostics will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GenMark Diagnostics news, CEO Scott Mendel sold 3,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $55,219.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Alan Baer Maderazo sold 1,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $26,260.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 248,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,272,020.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 306,812 shares of company stock worth $4,385,239 in the last 90 days. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNMK. FMR LLC increased its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 14.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,451,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $153,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,883 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 29.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,722,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,759,000 after purchasing an additional 843,993 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 1,579.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 695,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,877,000 after purchasing an additional 654,193 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 69.0% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,066,557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,145,000 after purchasing an additional 435,451 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 216.6% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 620,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,063,000 after purchasing an additional 424,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GenMark Diagnostics (GNMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GenMark Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GenMark Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.