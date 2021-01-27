GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.80.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GNMK shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, SVP Eric Stier sold 59,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $757,171.61. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 234,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,989,508.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Gleeson sold 33,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $469,643.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 384,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,470,775.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 306,812 shares of company stock worth $4,385,239 in the last ninety days. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $438,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 216.6% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 620,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,063,000 after buying an additional 424,700 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 334.0% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 43,402 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 33,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GNMK opened at $14.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.65 and its 200-day moving average is $14.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.34 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.84. GenMark Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $20.88.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $42.65 million for the quarter. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a negative return on equity of 39.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GenMark Diagnostics will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

