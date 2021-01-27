Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) Shares Gap Down to $5.55

Shares of Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.55, but opened at $5.29. Genetic Technologies shares last traded at $5.49, with a volume of 2,086 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a current ratio of 10.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.69.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Genetic Technologies by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genetic Technologies by 35.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Genetic Technologies in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians manage women's health in Australia and the United States. The company's lead product is the BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer.

