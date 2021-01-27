Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) Shares Down 7.1%

Shares of Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:GEN) fell 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.67. 4,780,261 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 4,074,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut Genesis Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $0.57 price target for the company. in a report on Monday.

The company has a market cap of $110.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.61.

Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.53). Genesis Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $938.65 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEN. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Genesis Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Genesis Healthcare by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 259,513 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Genesis Healthcare by 162.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 266,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 164,861 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Genesis Healthcare by 12,608.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 161,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 159,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Genesis Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

About Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN)

Genesis Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Inpatient Services; Rehabilitation Therapy Services; and Other Services. It also provides a range of rehabilitation therapy services, including speech-language pathology, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and respiratory therapy.

