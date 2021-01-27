General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $989,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 141,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $305,116.89. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.82.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $59.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $36.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.83. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.59 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 56.51%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.