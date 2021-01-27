General Electric (NYSE:GE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

General Electric (NYSE:GE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

NYSE GE opened at $11.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $98.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $13.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day moving average of $8.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Argus increased their target price on General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Barclays increased their target price on General Electric from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

