General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share.

Shares of GD stock traded up $4.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,121. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics has a one year low of $100.55 and a one year high of $190.08.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $652,939.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,800.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.53.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.