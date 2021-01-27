Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS GEGYF remained flat at $$2.08 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.73. Genel Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2.46.

About Genel Energy

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through three segments: Oil Producing Assets, Miran and Bina Bawi Assets, and Exploration Assets. The company holds interests in the Taq Taq and Tawke oil producing fields, as well as Miran and Bina Bawi oil and gas assets in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq; and exploration assets in Somaliland and Morocco.

