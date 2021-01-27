Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Trading Down 6.6% on Insider Selling

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) were down 6.6% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $7.49 and last traded at $7.52. Approximately 877,727 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,424,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.05.

Specifically, major shareholder Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 6,902,062 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $56,734,949.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $214,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,049,483 shares of company stock worth $66,357,208. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.20.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $54.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.10 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. Equities research analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,929 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 186.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,666 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 47,330 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 47.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 7.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 352.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,897 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile (NYSE:GNK)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

