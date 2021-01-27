GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) (TSE:GDI) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $43.86

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) (TSE:GDI) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.86 and traded as high as $44.02. GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) shares last traded at $43.26, with a volume of 5,230 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) from C$46.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$43.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$38.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$982.05 million and a PE ratio of 32.09.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) (TSE:GDI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.33. The business had revenue of C$365.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$352.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. will post 1.6399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, and carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and other.

