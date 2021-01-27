GCP Asset Backed Income Limited (GABI.L) (LON:GABI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.58

GCP Asset Backed Income Limited (GABI.L) (LON:GABI) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.58 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from GCP Asset Backed Income Limited (GABI.L)’s previous dividend of $0.25. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON GABI opened at GBX 91.98 ($1.20) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 91.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 89.95. GCP Asset Backed Income Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 66 ($0.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 110.80 ($1.45). The firm has a market capitalization of £406.09 million and a P/E ratio of 13.43. The company has a quick ratio of 42.89, a current ratio of 42.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

About GCP Asset Backed Income Limited (GABI.L)

Project Finance Investments Limited is an investment firm based in Jersey, Channel Islands.

