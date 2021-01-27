Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,047,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 564,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,801,000 after buying an additional 81,662 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,680,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,891,000 after buying an additional 90,616 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 22,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 8,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 92,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after buying an additional 18,819 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.39. The stock had a trading volume of 97,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080,911. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $25.62 and a 1-year high of $45.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.98.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

