Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,864 KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in KLA by 390.6% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in KLA by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $266.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $224.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $236.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 price target (up from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.42.

NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $5.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $297.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,500. The company has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a one year low of $110.19 and a one year high of $317.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $274.97 and its 200-day moving average is $225.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $806,383.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,448.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

