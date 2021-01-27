Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,443 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. State Street Corp raised its stake in salesforce.com by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,472,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236,449 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in salesforce.com by 226.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,547,826 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $197,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,248 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $326,716,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in salesforce.com by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,067,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in salesforce.com by 1,561.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 727,268 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,777,000 after purchasing an additional 683,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.72.

In related news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.12, for a total transaction of $1,363,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,167.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total value of $1,304,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,819,690.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 94,592 shares of company stock worth $21,918,638. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

CRM traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $226.68. The company had a trading volume of 69,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,259,566. The company has a market capitalization of $207.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.17, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $222.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.16. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

