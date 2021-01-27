Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.20 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $495,000. ONE Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $10,579,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 713.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 81,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,294,000 after purchasing an additional 71,175 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 70.8% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 21,578 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $258,000.

BATS:EFG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.48. The company had a trading volume of 389,074 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.31.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

