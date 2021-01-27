Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 12,791 Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,745,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088,746 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 348,621.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,788,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,427 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,433,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,424 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 419.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 1,667,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,722,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,077 shares during the period.

VTIP traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.33. The stock had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,320. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $46.38 and a 12 month high of $51.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a $0.333 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

