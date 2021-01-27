Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 99,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 2.2% of Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 582.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

Shares of VTEB stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.39. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,529,557. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.68. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $55.41.

