Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 32,979 iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 32,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,000. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,269,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,570 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,265,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,397,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,243,000 after purchasing an additional 254,107 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,355,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,840,000 after purchasing an additional 232,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,529,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.78. 3,805,068 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.71. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

