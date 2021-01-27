Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,000. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises about 1.1% of Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,000. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 17,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epstein & White Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 50,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:MTUM traded down $1.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,318,386 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.12 and its 200 day moving average is $150.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60.

