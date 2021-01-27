GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Up 134.8%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)’s share price shot up 134.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $380.00 and last traded at $347.51. 91,524,625 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 67,714,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.98.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GME. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of GameStop from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.94.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.00 and a beta of 1.40.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.32. GameStop had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 33.58%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kurt James Wolf sold 810,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $17,188,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,215,014.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $131,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,198,763.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GME. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in GameStop in the second quarter valued at $97,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GameStop by 964.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 210,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 191,052 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in GameStop by 89.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 997,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 470,300 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in GameStop by 223.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 90,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in GameStop in the third quarter valued at $209,000.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

