Gabelli Value Plus+ Trust Plc (LON:GVP) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.10

Gabelli Value Plus+ Trust Plc (LON:GVP) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) per share on Friday, February 19th. This represents a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Gabelli Value Plus+ Trust stock opened at GBX 145 ($1.89) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 141.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 125.54. Gabelli Value Plus+ Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 75 ($0.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 151 ($1.97).
