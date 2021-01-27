Gabelli Value Plus+ Trust Plc (LON:GVP) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.10

Gabelli Value Plus+ Trust Plc (LON:GVP) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) per share on Friday, February 19th. This represents a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Gabelli Value Plus+ Trust stock opened at GBX 145 ($1.89) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 141.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 125.54. Gabelli Value Plus+ Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 75 ($0.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 151 ($1.97).

About Gabelli Value Plus+ Trust

Gabelli Value Plus+ Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Investec Bank Plc. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

