FYDcoin (FYD) Price Down 2.3% Over Last Week

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded up 20.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. FYDcoin has a total market capitalization of $913,870.06 and $138.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FYDcoin has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One FYDcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AceD (ACED) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000146 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000914 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000660 BTC.

FYDcoin Profile

FYDcoin (CRYPTO:FYD) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 543,724,275 coins and its circulating supply is 518,783,098 coins. The official message board for FYDcoin is medium.com/@fydcoin . FYDcoin’s official website is www.fydcoin.com

Buying and Selling FYDcoin

FYDcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FYDcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FYDcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

