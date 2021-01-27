FY2023 EPS Estimates for AC Immune SA Increased by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:ACIU)

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for AC Immune in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 22nd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.11.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.93 million. AC Immune had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 392.56%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of ACIU opened at $6.79 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.06. AC Immune has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The firm has a market cap of $487.12 million, a PE ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in AC Immune during the 3rd quarter worth $159,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AC Immune during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AC Immune by 89.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 68,300 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in AC Immune by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 853,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 84,828 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of AC Immune by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 207,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 27,803 shares in the last quarter. 27.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

