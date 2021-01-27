FY2022 EPS Estimates for MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Lifted by Wedbush

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MarineMax in a research note issued on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $4.25 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.16.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $398.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.53 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HZO. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of MarineMax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley raised their price target on MarineMax from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

HZO stock opened at $45.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.10. The company has a market cap of $998.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.79. MarineMax has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $46.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZO. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,749,000 after purchasing an additional 39,829 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in MarineMax by 239.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 694,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,820,000 after buying an additional 489,743 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 431,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,118,000 after buying an additional 178,073 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 426.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 397,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,209,000 after acquiring an additional 322,167 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 38.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,332,000 after acquiring an additional 78,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $175,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 25,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $890,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,183 shares of company stock valued at $3,949,932. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

