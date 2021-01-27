FY2021 EPS Estimates for Biogen Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Biogen in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $22.28 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $23.33.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BIIB. DZ Bank upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cowen downgraded Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Biogen from $318.00 to $289.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Biogen from $350.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.97.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $271.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $254.85 and a 200-day moving average of $268.51. The company has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. Biogen has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $374.99.

In other news, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michel Vounatsos purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $241.31 per share, for a total transaction of $748,061.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 1.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,329,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $377,195,000 after purchasing an additional 20,877 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Biogen by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 752,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Biogen by 84.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 693,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,704,000 after purchasing an additional 316,681 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 39.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 563,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,728,000 after purchasing an additional 160,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 36.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 524,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,737,000 after purchasing an additional 140,012 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

