FY2020 EPS Estimates for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) – SVB Leerink cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Pacira BioSciences in a report issued on Thursday, January 21st. SVB Leerink analyst A. Fadia now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.27. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ FY2021 earnings at $2.92 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacira BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $68.59 on Monday. Pacira BioSciences has a 52-week low of $27.46 and a 52-week high of $77.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.88. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 211.1% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the third quarter worth about $81,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the third quarter worth about $87,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth about $65,000.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, Director Laura Brege sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.95, for a total transaction of $791,400.00. Also, insider Roy Winston sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,110 shares of company stock valued at $2,692,589. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

