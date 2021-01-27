FY2020 EPS Estimates for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Raised by Analyst

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report issued on Friday, January 22nd. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.89. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Northwest Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $13.40 on Monday. Northwest Bancshares has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $16.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.07 and a 200 day moving average of $11.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.68.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 7.20%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.38%.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Hunter purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $105,500.00. Also, EVP Julia W. Mctavish sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $111,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,825.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 38,195 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 156,443 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 7.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 33,213 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 177,590 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 26.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,946 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. 61.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

