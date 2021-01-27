FY2020 EPS Estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust Raised by Analyst (NYSE:NSA)

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) – KeyCorp raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.69. KeyCorp also issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.26). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $109.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NSA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $37.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $19.34 and a one year high of $38.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.57 and a beta of 0.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 90.91%.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Director Mourick Mark Van sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $73,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

