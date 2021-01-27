FY2020 EPS Estimates for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Reduced by Analyst

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Mastercard in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 21st. Seaport Global Securities analyst C. Brendler now forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $6.34 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.38. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.20 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.31.

NYSE MA opened at $327.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.46. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $367.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $326.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.13, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 190.9% in the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 35,419 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,516.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.99, for a total value of $18,474,382.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,897,011 shares in the company, valued at $35,172,645,582.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 515,952 shares of company stock worth $164,523,030. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

