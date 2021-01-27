FY2020 EPS Estimates for Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hugo Boss in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Parker now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.71) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.59).

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BOSSY. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America upgraded Hugo Boss from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the stock. Hugo Boss has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.84.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a negative return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $622.98 million for the quarter.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

