FY2020 EPS Estimates for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Increased by Capital One Financial (NYSE:EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 26th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $2.05 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.04. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EPD. TheStreet upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.29.

Shares of EPD opened at $21.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.10 and a 200 day moving average of $18.54. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $27.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.7% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 17,434,504 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $275,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,558 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 13.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,909,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $267,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,635 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,755,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $264,562,000 after acquiring an additional 293,088 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,617,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $138,418,000 after acquiring an additional 590,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 13.7% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 7,001,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,557,000 after acquiring an additional 845,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague bought 5,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.07 per share, for a total transaction of $100,851.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,995,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,042,861.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $76,880.00. Insiders purchased 10,905 shares of company stock valued at $213,546 over the last 90 days. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 82.79%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

