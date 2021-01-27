FY2020 EPS Estimates for Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) Lowered by Raymond James (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) – Research analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.31 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.34. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO)’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$144.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$155.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$154.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Scotiabank lowered Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$152.00 to C$144.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$141.00 to C$153.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$139.55.

Shares of TSE:CNR opened at C$136.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.63. Canadian National Railway Company has a 1 year low of C$92.01 and a 1 year high of C$149.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$141.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$138.53. The firm has a market cap of C$96.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58.

In related news, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 54,300 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$136.92, for a total transaction of C$7,434,549.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,398,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,971,319,721.43. Also, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 7,000 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$142.10, for a total value of C$994,734.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,613 shares in the company, valued at C$2,218,683.80. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 914,561 shares of company stock worth $132,910,522.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

