FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Issued By Truist Securiti

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Agree Realty in a research note issued on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.21 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.20. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Agree Realty’s FY2021 earnings at $3.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.73 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.96 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.37 EPS.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ADC. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Agree Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.20.

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $64.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.45. Agree Realty has a 52 week low of $45.23 and a 52 week high of $80.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 0.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Agree Realty by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Agree Realty by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Agree Realty by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000.

In other Agree Realty news, Director William S. Rubenfaer bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.99 per share, with a total value of $94,485.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,601,394.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.207 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.52%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Recommended Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.