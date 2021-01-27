FY2020 Earnings Estimate for First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) (TSE:FR) Issued By Cormark

First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) – Equities research analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) in a research report issued on Thursday, January 21st. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.25. Cormark also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on FR. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$19.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 17th.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) stock opened at C$18.11 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -73.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.44. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a one year low of C$5.30 and a one year high of C$19.41.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The mining company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$167.75 million for the quarter.

In other news, Senior Officer Connie Lillico sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.98, for a total value of C$74,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,670,270. Also, Director Robert A. Mccallum sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total transaction of C$180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at C$360,000. Insiders sold 170,507 shares of company stock worth $2,812,954 in the last ninety days.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

