FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Issued By William Blair

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) – William Blair cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 25th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.92. William Blair also issued estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

COLL has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

NASDAQ:COLL opened at $24.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $25.59.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $77.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.39 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 12.64%. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS.

In related news, CTO Alison B. Fleming sold 5,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $114,805.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 111,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,701.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 6,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $148,680.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,515,684.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,412 shares of company stock worth $646,670 in the last ninety days. 8.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COLL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 104.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 332.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 58.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,614 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 539.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,892 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $204,000.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.

