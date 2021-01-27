Function X (FX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $95,202.00

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. Function X has a total market capitalization of $17.17 million and approximately $95,202.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Function X has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Function X coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0747 or 0.00000243 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,707.74 or 0.99908686 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00023205 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002595 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00028280 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000280 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003244 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- ECC (ECC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Nestree (EGG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000363 BTC.
About Function X
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Function X Coin Trading
Function X can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.