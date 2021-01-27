Function X (FX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $95,202.00

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. Function X has a total market capitalization of $17.17 million and approximately $95,202.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Function X has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Function X coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0747 or 0.00000243 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,707.74 or 0.99908686 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00023205 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00028280 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000280 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003244 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000363 BTC.

About Function X

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 229,793,380 coins. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 . The official website for Function X is functionx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

Function X can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

