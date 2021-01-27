Fullen Financial Group Purchases 240 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Fullen Financial Group grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF makes up about 0.7% of Fullen Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Fullen Financial Group’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 1,786.0% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 31.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter.

MDYG traded down $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.26. The company had a trading volume of 891 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,240. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.41. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $34.68 and a 52 week high of $75.49.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

