Fullen Financial Group Buys 10,411 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Fullen Financial Group increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,411 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 10.5% of Fullen Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Fullen Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $15,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIV. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 72,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $908,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 9,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $92.44. 18,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,723,288. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $83.21 and a 52 week high of $94.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.63 and a 200 day moving average of $93.24.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.