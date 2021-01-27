Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Receives $18.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.17.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

In related news, VP Peter G. Thomson sold 6,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $92,498.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert J. Gould sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $120,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 524,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,340,127.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 13,532 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $581,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 479.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,510,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

FULC traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.85. 6,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,506. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.46. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $22.39. The company has a market cap of $332.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.

