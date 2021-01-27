Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Stock Price Up 17.1%

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) shares were up 17.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.60 and last traded at $6.44. Approximately 5,159,310 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 111% from the average daily volume of 2,441,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fuel Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get Fuel Tech alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $142.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 6.08.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.14. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 21.29% and a negative net margin of 33.30%. The business had revenue of $8.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 million. On average, research analysts expect that Fuel Tech, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vincent J. Arnone sold 125,000 shares of Fuel Tech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $531,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,208.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Ellen T. Albrecht sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $127,800.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 80,705 shares in the company, valued at $343,803.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 437,683 shares of company stock worth $1,998,207. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fuel Tech stock. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its holdings in Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,833,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY owned 7.42% of Fuel Tech worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK)

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources, which includes low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ULNB, OFA, and SNCR components, as well as downsized SCR catalyst, Ammonia Injection Grid, and Graduated Straightening Grid systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Fuel Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuel Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.