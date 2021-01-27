fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FuboTV offer sports first live TV streaming platform as well as news and entertainment content. FuboTV is based in New York, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of fuboTV from $36.50 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of fuboTV from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

NYSE FUBO opened at $43.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.20. fuboTV has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $62.29.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($1.25). The company had revenue of $61.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that fuboTV will post -6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUBO. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter worth about $3,857,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in fuboTV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,512,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nepsis Inc. purchased a new stake in fuboTV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,303,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at $5,726,000.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

