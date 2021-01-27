FTX Token Trading Down 7.2% This Week (FTT)

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. FTX Token has a total market capitalization of $899.80 million and $56.74 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FTX Token has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. One FTX Token token can currently be purchased for $9.54 or 0.00031440 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00068980 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.55 or 0.00924857 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006572 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00050293 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003300 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000215 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003297 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,329.28 or 0.04382139 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00015801 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00018035 BTC.
FTX Token Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “
Buying and Selling FTX Token
FTX Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for FTX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FTX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.