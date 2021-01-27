Frisch Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,097 shares during the quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.3% in the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

NYSE:MRK opened at $80.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $203.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $89.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.