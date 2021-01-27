Freicoin (FRC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $99.00

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 27th. During the last week, Freicoin has traded down 29.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Freicoin coin can now be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Freicoin has a total market cap of $425,500.03 and approximately $99.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000178 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Freicoin Coin Profile

FRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,201,259 coins. The official website for Freicoin is freico.in . Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Freicoin’s official message board is freicoinalliance.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FireRoosterCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm. The coin was made for the Chinese community and its name is based in the Chinese culture, in which Fire Roosters are Hardworking, resourceful, courageous and talented. “

Freicoin Coin Trading

Freicoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Freicoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Freicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

