Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Acquired by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,300 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,705 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FCX shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In related news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $11,776,715.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,724,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,747,502.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $475,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,099.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 977,387 shares of company stock worth $24,508,456. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE FCX opened at $27.01 on Wednesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $32.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.48. The firm has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a PE ratio of -300.08 and a beta of 2.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

