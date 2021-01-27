freenet AG (FNTN.F) (FRA:FNTN) Stock Price Down 0.2%

freenet AG (FNTN.F) (FRA:FNTN) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €17.31 ($20.36) and last traded at €17.44 ($20.52). 439,290 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €17.47 ($20.55).

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €18.80 ($22.12) price objective on freenet AG (FNTN.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.70 ($19.65) target price on freenet AG (FNTN.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Warburg Research set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on freenet AG (FNTN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays set a €21.50 ($25.29) target price on freenet AG (FNTN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.30 ($26.24) target price on freenet AG (FNTN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. freenet AG (FNTN.F) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €20.53 ($24.15).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €17.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of €16.92.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

