Frax Market Cap Hits $129.49 Million (FRAX)

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 26th. Over the last seven days, Frax has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. Frax has a market cap of $129.49 million and approximately $16.23 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax token can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00003093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Frax alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00051427 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00129744 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00070783 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.75 or 0.00280145 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00068977 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00036540 BTC.

Frax Profile

Frax’s total supply is 130,690,430 tokens. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

Buying and Selling Frax

Frax can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.